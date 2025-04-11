Sun Pharma stock up 2.4% as roads cleared for launch of alopecia drug

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock was up 2.4 per cent in afternoon trade, after rising by almost 5 per cent in morning trade, following the company’s announcement that it has received a favourable ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, paving the way for the launch of the alopecia drug Leqselvi in the US.

According to market estimates, Leqselvi is projected to contribute $90 million to Sun Pharma's sales in FY26, and $125 million in FY27. Sun Pharma said it will disclose its launch plans in due course, adding that it is no longer under the court order that delays or restricts Leqselvi in America. "The company will disclose Leqselvi launch plans in due course," it said.

Leqselvi, or deuruxolitinib, is used to treat alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss and affects almost 2.5 per cent of the US population. Sun Pharma has a five-year marketing exclusivity for the product.

In a late-night filing on the BSE, the company said it has received a favourable ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which has vacated the preliminary injunction with immediate effect.

"While the litigation between Incyte Corporation and the company continues, the preliminary injunction is no longer in effect," the statement said. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held an oral argument on the company’s appeal of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey’s decision that had previously granted a preliminary injunction delaying the company’s launch of Leqselvi (deuruxolitinib) in the United States. Shortly after the oral argument concluded, on April 9, 2025, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favour of the company and vacated the preliminary injunction with immediate effect, the company said.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma, had said earlier this year that the judgement was crucial for Sun Pharma's future course of action on this drug launch. "...the judgment is to validate the existing judgment, and we can't launch till the time we get a more favourable judgment."

The company has been focusing on its global specialty business of late, which, in fact, partially insulates the company from tariff impositions, as it operates in a limited-competition area. Specialty drug sales crossed $1 billion in FY24. Global specialty sales, excluding milestone revenue, accounted for 21 per cent of Q3FY25 sales. The company has six more drugs, apart from Leqselvi, in the pipeline for global specialty launch, which are in various stages of clinical trials at the moment.

Sun Pharma acquired Leqselvi through its Concert Pharma buyout in March 2023. The deal gave Sun Pharma rights to Concert Pharma's lead candidate, deuruxolitinib.

Incyte Corporation had filed a patent infringement suit against Sun Pharma, claiming that the drug infringes one of its patents for ruxolitinib. Incyte claimed that the patent was valid until December 2026, and, following that, the US District Court of New Jersey granted a preliminary injunction to Incyte in November last year. This prevented Sun Pharma from rolling out Leqselvi in the US.