Tata Consumer Products' efforts are paying off; stock sees steady gains

Its domestic revenue grew 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4. The salt business witnessed a 25 per cent increase with price hikes and volume growth; some growth businesses soared due to expansion in distribution reach. India beverage sales declined marginally.



The Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) stock has witnessed steady gains over the past several months. This ties in with a general uptick in the FMCG sector. TCPL has undertaken several initiatives, such as improving distribution reach, increased focus on large categories like pulses, spices and dry fruits, entry into breakfast cereals, mini meals and snacking options, the merger of Tata Coffee with TCPL, and acquisitions in niche products.