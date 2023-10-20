UltraTech looks attractive due to industry leadership, all-India reach

UltraTech Cement (UTCL) reported decent volume growth of around 15 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24).

Realisations were more or less sustained quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) despite seasonal weakness due to monsoons.

This has led to EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)/ tonne coming in at Rs 956, which was up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and down 6 per cent Q-o-Q.

The management claimed prices have slightly risen except in the central region. A recent round of price hikes may be sustainable despite competition.

UltraTech’s consolidated grey cement volume surged 16 per cent Y-o-Y (domestic sales up 15 per cent). Consolidated sales volume grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y to 26.7 million tonnes (MT).