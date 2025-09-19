Zydus Lifesciences growth aided by acquisitions, but execution risks loom

The stock of pharma major Zydus Lifesciences is trading close to its 52-week highs and has gained 10 per cent since its quarterly results announcement last month. In addition to the June quarter performance, the gains are driven by expectations of steady growth in the domestic business and upsides from the US portfolio.

Moreover, the slew of acquisitions by Zydus Lifesciences and its subsidiary Zydus Wellness has expanded its presence across multiple categories and opened new growth opportunities. The stock, which has risen about 16 per cent in FY26, is currently trading at 25 times its FY27 price-to-earnings estimates.

Since March this year, the company has made multiple acquisitions and specialty asset purchases. It acquired France-based Amplitude Surgical, a leading player in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopaedics, in March for €257 million. The acquisition of US-based Agenus’ biologics facilities for $141 million in June enabled Zydus to enter the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) segment. Last month, Zydus Wellness (ZWL), which operates in food, nutrition and personal care, acquired the UK-based digital consumer healthcare platform Comfort Click (CCL) for £239 million (Rs 2,800 crore). The deal, valued at 1.8 times FY25 EV/sales, marks ZWL’s first overseas acquisition and its entry into the vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) segment.

Sharekhan Research believes the CCL acquisition will strengthen ZWL's global capabilities through its presence in the UK and Europe, while deepening its role in digital health and personalised wellness. ZWL expects double-digit revenue growth and margin improvement in FY26. The brokerage projects ZWL to deliver 12 per cent revenue growth and 20 per cent net profit growth during FY25–FY27. With ZWL expanding internationally, Sharekhan expects better valuations and has revised its price target to Rs 2,688, maintaining a "buy" rating. While the company has been aggressive in acquisitions and diversification, Nomura Research cautions that rapid inorganic expansion may present execution challenges. Analyst Saion Mukherjee noted that investors in the past have expressed concerns over such broad diversification. "It would be critical to ensure that the company invests and expands management's bandwidth," the brokerage said.