Angel One, BSE shares lose nearly one-fifth value in six sessions

Nearly one-fifth of the market value of Angel One and BSE — two key stocks linked to the capital market theme — has been wiped out in just six trading sessions.

This decline follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) indication that it is considering a shift towards longer-term derivatives products and measures to improve their maturity profile.

“We have often stated that equity derivatives play a crucial role in capital formation, but we must ensure quality and balance. We will consult with stakeholders on ways to improve, in a calibrated manner, the tenor and maturity profile of derivative products, so that they better serve hedging and long-term investing,” Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at an event on August 20.