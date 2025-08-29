Stock market declines for 2nd month as US tariffs weigh on sentiment

Domestic markets fell for a second straight month with optimism around rationalisation in goods and services tax (GST) failing to offset optimism stoked by imposition of heavy tariffs by the US.

The Sensex declined 1.7 per cent, while the Nifty dropped 1.4 per cent. The broader markets posted sharper losses, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 2.9 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 4.1 per cent.

Investor sentiment was hit with the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods by the US, followed by an additional 25 per cent levy targeting India’s purchase of Russian energy.