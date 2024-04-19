Dubai rains: Indian Embassy in UAE notifies travel advisory for passengers

Amid heavy rains that lashed United Arab Emirates and caused flood-like situation, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory for Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through the airport to reschedule their non-essential travel till flight operations normalise.

The Indian consulate in Dubai has also operationalized emergency helpline numbers to assist passengers.

Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions.

In its advisory issued today, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said, "Due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week, Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights."

It said that situation continues to remain unprecedented, however added that the UAE authorities are working round the clock to ensure the normalisation of operations."The Airport Authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the Airport ONLY AFTER final confirmation from the respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of the respective flights. In light of the above advisory, inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise," the advisory read.

"In order to assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalized emergency helpline numbers which have been functional since April 17, 2024," it read.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai emphasised on Thursday that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines, facilitating connections between stranded Indian passengers and their families.

They further stated that relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations.

"We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. -Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. - Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post shared on X.

Moreover, the CGI stressed in their post that the helpline numbers will remain active until the situation normalizes.

They further assured to remain committed to serving the Indian community currently living in or traveling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.