Pakistan polls: MQM-P denies discussions with PML-N on forming next govt

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan Convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that discussions during a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders did not involve any talks regarding the formation of the next government, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, Siddiqui said the polls have created a challenging situation in Pakistan and stressed that all parties must play their part in moving the country out of crisis.

He said, "The stability of democracy is more important than anything else." He emphasised that no discussion has yet taken place about the formation of the government, according to the Dawn report.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said it has not yet been confirmed whether the MQM-P will get any share in the government or not. His remarks came shortly after the PML-N released a statement saying that the two parties had reached a "principle agreement" to work together in the next government, according to Dawn report.

In a statement posted on X, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PML-N and MQM-P leaders agreed on political cooperation. She noted that an in-principle agreement was reached between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the MQM leadership.

The delegation of PML-N was led by former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, while MQM-P's delegation was led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from MQM. PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Maryam Aurangzeb, Rana Mashhood were also present in the meeting.

She noted that the meeting between the leaders of the two parties continued for about an hour. She said that the two sides held a detailed consultation on the situation.

In a post on X, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated, "An in-principle agreement was reached between Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the MQM leadership It will go together for the interest of the country and the nation; the basic points have been decided in Muslim League (N) and MQM. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from MQM led the delegation."

"Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Maryam Aurangzeb, Rana Mashhood were also present in the meeting. The MQM delegation included Sindh Governor Kamran Tasuri, Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal. The consultation between the leaders of both parties continued for about an hour In the meeting, there was a detailed consultation on the situation and suggestions were exchanged The leaders also confided in each other regarding the overall political situation and the contacts made so far Earlier, on their arrival in Raiwand, the leader of the Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President Shehbaz Sharif, along with the party leaders, welcomed the MQM leaders," she added.

In the electoral landscape of 2024, independent candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have surged ahead, securing a commanding lead with 95 seats in the National Assembly. ARY News reports that this information is based on unofficial and unconfirmed results from 257 out of 265 constituencies.

Details reveal that results from seven constituencies are still pending confirmation, while the outcome of one National Assembly constituency remains withheld. Currently, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) occupies the second position in the National Assembly with 78 seats, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) follows closely in third place with 54 seats, ARY News reported.

Withholding of the result for NA-64 stems from a challenge posed by Qaisara Ilahi, a candidate supported by PTI. Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has secured 17 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal 3, and both Istekham-e-Pakistan Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have clinched two seats each in the lower house of Parliament.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Muslim League-Zia, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen, and Balochistan National Party have each secured one seat.