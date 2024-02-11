Pak polls: Independents backed by Imran Khan party lead in final tally

Pakistan's election commission on Sunday declared the final result of Thursday's general elections in which independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party got the biggest piece of the cake by winning 101 seats.

The unusual delay in the announcement of results vitiated the atmosphere as several parties cried foul play and some resorted to protests.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 out of 265 contested seats.

The result of NA 88 in Khushab in Punjab province was withheld by the ECP due to complaints of fraud and it would be announced after redressing the grievances of the aggrieved. Election to one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate.