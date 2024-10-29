Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi, Mumbai record poor AQI levels in Oct; Kolkata remains an outlier

India's major cities face severe air quality issues, with Delhi's AQI exceeding 300 for two days; Kolkata is the only city below 100

Pollution
Photo: PTI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
India's major metropolitan areas faced another day of poor air quality, with most cities—except Kolkata—recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 100 on October 28, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Delhi continued to struggle with "very poor" air, with AQI levels exceeding 300 for the second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mumbai's AQI remained above 100 for the fifth consecutive day.
 
Chennai reported its highest AQI of 131 since early October, while Hyderabad also recorded its worst AQI of the month. Kolkata stood out as the only major city with an AQI below 100.
 
In Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar recorded AQI levels of 124 and 145, respectively.
 
In contrast, major international cities such as New York and London enjoyed better air quality, with New York reporting an AQI of 27—significantly lower than that of 250 Indian cities—while London had an AQI of 30. Beijing recorded an AQI of 104, and Singapore reported an AQI of 61.
 
Of the 253 cities analysed by the CPCB, over 12 per cent (31 cities) recorded "poor" or "very poor" air quality. An AQI between 201 and 300 is defined as "poor," while an AQI above 300 is classified as "very poor."

Delhi was the only city nationwide categorised with "very poor" air quality, recording an AQI of 274 on Tuesday.
 
Most cities, 113 in total, had moderate air quality with AQI levels ranging from 101 to 200, while only 29 cities enjoyed good air quality with AQI readings below 50.

Delhi pollution: AQI likely to reach "severe" category

The anti-pollution authority has issued a warning that the AQI is likely to remain in the "very poor" category until Wednesday, with a possibility of escalating to the "severe" category on Thursday if emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning increase.
 
In such a case, officials may need to activate the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Currently, the second stage is in effect, including measures such as raising parking fees to discourage private vehicle use, ensuring a steady power supply to reduce reliance on alternative energy sources, and sprinkling water on roads to control dust.
 
Under Grap-III, more stringent measures would be implemented, including online classes for children, bans on specific industrial operations, enhanced traffic control, restrictions on mining activities, and prohibitions on certain types of vehicles.
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

