Ayodhya plans to set world record by lighting 28 lakh diyas on Deepotsav

The preparations for the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya are in their final stages, and the officials are planning to create another world record by illuminating the city with 28 lakh earthen lamps on October 30.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath shared a post on social media stating, "The preparations for Deepotsav are in the final stages... the work of placing lamps is ongoing... trials for laser, sound, and drone shows are in progress."

This year, the event holds special significance as this marks the first Deepotsav after the consecration of Ram Lalla idol at the temple.

Artists from different countries to perform

The Deepotsav shows the spiritual, traditional and cultural essence of the holy city as it is being performed by artists from six different countries, namely, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia. The Ram Leela presentation from Uttarakhand is also part of the night.

Apart from international, some domestic artists from multiple states will also perform at the event.

Animal husbandry minister, Dharmapal Singh, pledged to light up around 1,50,000 "Gau Deep" on behalf of the department during the festivities.

Special lamps will be used in Ram Janmbhoomi temple to lower the soot and pollution ensuring cleanliness and environmental awareness. Over 30,000 volunteers will assist in decorating the ghats on October 30.

A spokesperson from the state government emphasised designing lamps to protect the temple structure from stains and provide long-lasting illumination.

The temple complex will be adorned with flowers giving the message of environmental protection during this year's Deepotsav.

Live broadcasts for the entire event are also being organised. LED walls and vans will be set up across Ayodhya showcasing the celebration and the city will be adorned with flower garlands and attractive lighting. All events from Ram Ki Paidi will be telecast live on Doordarshan and social media platforms.

Ram Temple’s security

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar will monitor the implementation of robust security by the police and civic administration.

LED walls and van arrangements have been made at the 20 locations across the city ensuring the grandeur of the festival is visible to all.

Security at the 17 routes is tightened with the entrances leading to Ram Ki Paidi being closed to the public, giving access to only pass holders. Police personnel will be stationed throughout the routes to maintain order.

Illuminating Ram Temple’s every corner

Ram Mishra, a trustee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, mentioned that the temple complex is being divided into multiple sections, with specific responsibilities for illuminating every corner. Former Inspector General of Police Ashu Shukla was appointed to oversee the decoration efforts ensuring lamps did not damage the temple's structure.

Mishra also mentioned that to maintain cleanliness, "we are using wax lamps outside the main building to minimise dirt and pollution." To ensure a safe and peaceful celebration, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nair held a review meeting with officials, discussing plans for deploying necessary security forces, including ATS, STF, and CRPF commandos to secure the temple and surrounding areas.

