This Greater Noida meth lab had Mexican cartel links. 95 kg of drugs seized

In a recent crackdown on synthetic drug production, authorities uncovered a meth lab operating out of Greater Noida on October 25. A team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police Special Cell raided the location, seizing 95 kg of methamphetamine. The lab was reportedly managed by a Tihar Jail warden, a Delhi-based businessman, and a chemist from Mumbai.

The operation followed intelligence reports indicating that a synthetic drug lab, producing methamphetamine for both local distribution and export, was active in Greater Noida. Authorities received information suggesting that members of the notorious Mexican drug cartel, Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion, were involved in the production process. Acting on this, the NCB and Delhi Police conducted a targeted raid, uncovering a large quantity of methamphetamine in both solid and liquid forms, alongside precursor chemicals and high-tech manufacturing equipment.

Key arrests: Warden, businessman, and chemist

Among those arrested at the scene was a Delhi businessman with a history of narcotics-related offences, previously detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Investigations revealed that he had collaborated with a Tihar Jail warden, who allegedly facilitated the procurement of essential chemicals and machinery for drug production. A chemist from Mumbai was also implicated, responsible for overseeing the manufacturing process. The drugs were reportedly quality-checked by a cartel affiliate based in Delhi.

The suspects were presented before a magistrate on October 27 and subsequently remanded in police custody for three days for further investigation. In a related operation, the businessman’s associate was detained in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden as authorities worked to trace the financial network behind this drug operation.

International drug syndicate uncovered by Delhi Police

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police Special Cell launched two major raids targeting an international drug syndicate with ties to foreign suppliers in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The first operation took place in Mahipalpur, Delhi, where officers seized a record-breaking haul of 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of marijuana, valued at Rs 5,600 crore. Authorities reported that these drugs had been smuggled into India via road from Thailand, through Uttar Pradesh.

West Delhi seizure

Another significant seizure occurred in West Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar, where officers uncovered 204 kg of cocaine concealed in snack packets, valued at Rs 2,000 crore in the global market. The drugs were reportedly intended for distribution in Mumbai and other regions.

Drugs worth Rs 150 crore seized from Greater Noida

In April this year, the Noida police uncovered a drug trafficking operation, seizing methamphetamine valued at Rs 150 crore from the Mathurapur area in Greater Noida. Four Nigerian nationals were arrested as part of the investigation.

Authorities recovered approximately 26 kg of the drug, along with equipment such as condensation jars, freezers, respirators, hoses, and various raw materials and chemicals used in the drug production process.

(With agency inputs)