Home / India News / West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose to visit Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah

West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose to visit Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah

Meanwhile, West Bengal State Election Commission on Sunday said the Police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence across the state

ANI
C V Ananda Bose

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After violence during panchayat polls in the state, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will visit Delhi and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Multiple incidents of violence earlier on Saturday cast a long shadow on the conduct of the panchayat polls across the state.

Meanwhile, West Bengal State Election Commission on Sunday said the Police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence across the state.

The West Bengal State Election Commission stated that the police confirmed 10 deaths in the poll-related violence on Saturday that broke out in several parts of West Bengal on the day of the Panchayat Polls.

The three-tier panchayat elections in 20 districts were marked by widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging.

There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault on presiding officers in several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Polling occurred on Saturday at 7 am amid tight security in the state in 73,887 seats in rural areas of West Bengal with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. The counting of votes will take place on July 11.

Also Read

74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM

Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

PM to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman-Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose today

I have very good working relationship with govt: Bengal Governor Bose

India-made walkie-talkies for loco pilots 'unsafe', Railways goes global

Monsoon woes: Flood warning in Delhi after Haryana releases heavy water

Stay alert, reach out to needy: CM Mann asks ministers as rain plays havoc

BJP holds protest outside SEC office against Bengal rural poll violence

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

Topics :Amit ShahWest BengalTMCWB Panchayat Pollsviolence

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story