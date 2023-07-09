Home / India News / BJP holds protest outside SEC office against Bengal rural poll violence

BJP holds protest outside SEC office against Bengal rural poll violence

Security was beefed up around the SEC office in the city as BJP workers shouted slogans against the alleged "inability" of the commission to conduct the elections peacefully

Press Trust of India Kolkata
A delegation of the BJP's state unit went inside the office to meet State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, a party leader said. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP supporters on Sunday staged a demonstration in front of the office of West Bengal State Election Commission here, protesting against the panchayat poll violence that left 15 people dead.

Security was beefed up around the SEC office in the city as BJP workers shouted slogans against the alleged "inability" of the commission to conduct the elections peacefully.

A delegation of the BJP's state unit went inside the office to meet State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, a party leader said.

A total of 73,887 seats in the state's three-tier panchayat system went to the polls on Saturday, with 2.06 lakh candidates in the fray. A voter turnout of 66.28 per cent was recorded provisionally, officials said.

The toll in the violence during the rural polls rose to 15 after a person was found dead in South 24 Parganas, and two others succumbed to their injuries, they said.

The BJP, which blamed the state election commissioner for the poll-related deaths, shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, demanding his "intervention" in restoring democracy in West Bengal.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, in the letter, had alleged that democracy has been "murdered in Bengal by the ruling TMC" as the security forces "played the role of an audience".

The Trinamool Congress accused the opposition of orchestrating violence and criticised the central forces for their "failure" to protect the voters.

Also Read

BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in panchayat polls

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Hindu gurus do more social service in South than missionaries: RSS Chief

Oppn must move forward with common minimum programme: Bihar Congress chief

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

Amit Shah speaks to L-Gs of Delhi and JK, takes stock of rain situation

Wall collapse incident: Atishi orders inspection of all Delhi govt schools

Heavy rains lash Delhi; traffic hit and massive waterlogging across city

Heavy rains: 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted, says Northern Railways

Topics :BJPWest BengalProtestElection CommissionWB Panchayat Polls

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story