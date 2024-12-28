A journey of innovation: How 25 years transformed life and technology

In 2021, as India battled the Delta wave of Covid-19, a new challenge emerged: Vaccine hesitancy. Would we fall into the scepticism trap seen in the West? Enter the digital heroes! Celebrities and influencers flooded social media, turning hashtags and posts into a collective cry for the jab. These vaccines, developed at a pace that pushed the boundaries of medical innovation, became symbols of hope. People — binge-watching Netflix on high-speed internet and ordering groceries on their smartphones — turned to the CoWIN app to book vaccination slots. Ride-hailing apps stepped in as impromptu chauffeurs to vaccine centres.

It’s a snapshot of just how far technology has carried us since the Y2K era. In 25 years, cellphones became smartphones, we decoded the human genome, and wrestled with climate change — first adding CO2 with abandon, then scrambling to trap it. Humanity scanned Pluto, India reached Mars, and we got gold coins delivered at our doorsteps in under 10 minutes, thanks to quick commerce. Social media sparked revolutions (remember the Arab Spring?), and generative AI opened new creative doors.

Back in 2000, the internet was a gentle murmur on dial-up. Now, it’s a roar! Smartphones have revolutionised how we connect, work, and learn. The iPhone’s 2007 debut changed everything — putting cameras, maps, and libraries in our pockets. By 2023, over 6.8 billion people owned a smartphone, connecting seamlessly across continents. In India alone, over 700 million people now use smartphones. The government tapped into this digital boom to bring banking to remote villages. Aadhaar gave over a billion Indians digital identities, enabling them to access pensions and food with just a fingerprint. Social media? Oh, it’s been a wild ride. Platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube shaped friendships, politics, and self-image. But the flip side? Misinformation, privacy breaches, and bias-riddled algorithms. It’s a double-edged sword — equal parts unity and chaos.

Generative AI is rewriting the rules of creativity, transforming how we write, code, and innovate. While it sparks productivity, it also raises questions about authenticity, job security, and ethics. Meanwhile, General AI is inching toward human-like intelligence, pushing the boundaries of language and decision-making. And the future? Quantum computing is on the horizon, spearheaded by IBM and Google, promising mind-blowing computational power to crack problems in medicine and climate science. Healthcare is undergoing a transformation too. The Human Genome Project, completed in 2003, unlocked the door to personalised medicine. CRISPR, unveiled in 2012, offers hope for curing hereditary diseases and cancers. By 2021, over 6,000 clinical trials using CRISPR were underway. mRNA vaccines, developed during the pandemic, saved millions of lives. Wearables like Fitbits and Apple Watches now track our every heartbeat, while xenotransplants — like pig organ transplants — offer new hope for organ shortages.

On the roads, EVs are stealing the show — sales are projected to hit 16.7 million units in 2024, up from 13.9 million in 2023. But extracting rare earth elements for batteries stirs environmental and ethical debates. Self-driving cars, still under construction, promise to make roads safer and travel easier. Entertainment and shopping? Radically reshaped. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify ditched traditional media, handing us endless content on demand. E-commerce is exploding, with online sales set to hit $6 trillion globally by 2024. Meanwhile, VR and AR are blending digital and physical worlds, creating endless possibilities for entertainment and education.