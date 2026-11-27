The sixth iteration of GTA — GTA6 — released on November 19, and it has immediately led to accusations of theft and piracy. This, too, is a paradigm driven by cutting-edge technology. Rockstar has always made its money with a business model involving what many gamers consider sharp practice. First, they release a version for consoles. Then, several months later, they release a version for the personal computer (PC). Gamers who need their GTA fix end up buying it twice, or even thrice. GTA6 was released on November 19 for the Xbox Series X|S and Playstation5 (PS5/Pro) platforms, with prices ranging from €60-90 equivalent. Less than a week later, there are excellent versions available for the PC. And, these are free.