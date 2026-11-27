Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump held an unprecedented trilateral summit on November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. The summit released a Trilateral Peace Declaration with four points of agreement whose implications are serious and should invite greater attention.

That a summit among the three leaders took place at all was remarkable, and to treat it as a mere photo-op misses its significance. Its outcome should be assessed together with the outcomes of the earlier bilateral meeting between Xi Jinping and Mr Trump and between Mr Putin and Mr Trump in advance of their trilateral summit. The more important bilateral meeting was undoubtedly between Mr Xi and Mr Trump, the readout of which has some important elements:

One, there is a reiteration of “constructive strategic stability” as a shared objective, but now there is a reference to the two sides formulating a “constructive strategic stability action plan”. This goes beyond mere rhetoric. How such an action plan will be negotiated and what its content would be remain to be seen but should be watched closely.

Two, the language on Taiwan suggests that China believes that US policy is moving in the right direction.

“On the Taiwan issue, the US must keep doing the right thing to avoid the emergence of great turbulence in the China-US relationship.”