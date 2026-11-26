When natural disasters strike, states not only suffer immediate contractions in own tax revenue due to impaired agricultural productivity, but they must also mobilise significant counterpart funding. For key central assistance schemes, such as the VB-G RAM G rural infrastructure initiative, states are required to furnish 40 per cent of total expenditure from their own funds, pulling administrative and financial resources away from long-term development towards emergency relief. Investing in climate-proofing agriculture should, therefore, be a priority. This would involve not only new technologies, but also dissemination efforts to support their adoption on a large scale.