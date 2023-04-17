Home / Opinion / Columns / An updated perspective on India

An updated perspective on India

While markets could remain choppy and correct more, thought leaders in the investment world have turned positive

Akash Prakash
Premium
An updated perspective on India

7 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Over the past month, I have had the privilege of meeting numerous investors who have spent a significant amount of time and effort trying to formulate a long-term view of India. Many of them have spent several weeks in the country, engaging with numerous stakeholders, investors, policymakers and corporate leaders.
The investors are all focused on the long term, real money, and are highly sophisticated. This is the same group who was very early into China, made large returns there, and have a sense of how markets and countries grow and mature. They are looking for pattern recognition between what happened in China and what may happen in India.
Every investor I met came away from their time spent in India, enthused, excited and convinced that they should increase their long-term allocations. The bullishness was based on a conviction that the country could grow for the coming years at greater than 6 per cent (real gross domestic product). Macro stabil

Topics :MarketsEquitieseconomy

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Also Read

Flows to Indian equities are at risk as investors eye China: Chris Wood

An extraordinary decade for markets

Does 2023 belong to the Bulls, or will the Bears reign supreme?

Is it time to move away from equities and focus on debt? What analysts say

Will Indian equities be able to tide over emerging risks?

An amazing and scary month

Dealing with next-gen listings

A credible effort

2022: A very unusual year

Not yet out of the woods

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

DGFT should make good notable omissions

A G20 opportunity for millets

How can Indian firms become strong?

Businesses can claim cover under consumer rules

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story