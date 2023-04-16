Home / Opinion / Columns / How can Indian firms become strong?

How can Indian firms become strong?

Individuals and firms in India are being inhibited from the required engagement with globalisation

Ajay Shah
Premium
How can Indian firms become strong?

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Topics :SEBIGlobalisationcorporate governance

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Also Read

Market regulator Sebi plans simplified BRSR, ESG rating regulations

Globalisation in reverse gear: Opportunity for bold US-India partnership?

Guru of globalisation

In defence of financial globalisation

Journey towards strong governance a work in progress: Deepak Parekh

The dynamism of services exports

Safety in the storm

The roots of global success

CO2 arbitrage will make heroes

Certainly, uncertainty has declined

Businesses can claim cover under consumer rules

India has begun to create its own tech

The F word in Indian banking

Unity in futility

A big test for Opposition unity

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story