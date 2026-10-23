Are works of fiction really all fiction?

The signs are everywhere. As a school student, in the 1970s, growing up in Chennai, I was a regular at all the local libraries — the Central Library, the British Council Library, etc. But my favourite was the Easwari Lending Library. It started as an old paper mart but became a library that kids and elders used to throng.

A few years ago I had the opportunity to spend some time at the very same library. It is now being run by the founder Palani’s son. They still have a great collection. And have multiple branches across Chennai including dedicated libraries in gated communities. But I was told that except for the weekends, they don’t have the kind of crowds they used to have a few decades ago. While they have several thousand members, most of them don’t visit too often. Even when they come, they don’t borrow too many books. One other interesting trivia that he shared was that with kids, there is often a reading wave. Some authors will trend for a few years. Only to fade away. Unlike the B School students we saw, school students seem to be reading fiction books in groups. So if you did the same survey among 80 school students in say Class 9 you may get only 10 titles as the last fiction book read.