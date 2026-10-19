RBI's rupee fix: What is it solving?

Second, the new measures have already resulted in a big jump in currency hedging costs. According to some reports, the one-year forward premium has risen above 4.5 per cent, its highest level since January 2022. For importers, exporters or investors using forward contracts to buy or sell dollars in the future, a higher forward premium means it becomes more expensive to hedge currency risk. This is particularly costly for Indian manufacturers, many of whom depend heavily on imported inputs. As hedging becomes more expensive, they will now be forced to bear greater currency risk themselves. This uncertainty can further discourage them from investing, the exact opposite of what the economy needs.