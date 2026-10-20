Not in default, but already affected

These findings should not, however, imply that the IBC mattered only for distressed firms. The reform could also have affected the financing and investment decisions of relatively healthy firms. How? By improving expected recovery for lenders and making the insolvency process more time-bound, the IBC may have increased the amount of credit that lenders were willing to extend against a given pool of collateral. Firms with a greater stock of collateralisable assets could then have accessed additional debt to finance value-enhancing activities such as capital-goods imports, which can serve as a source of technological upgrading. We tested this hypothesis and found that, following the introduction of the IBC, import-dependent firms with more pledgeable assets borrowed more and used the additional funds to increase their capital-goods imports by about 31 per cent relative to otherwise comparable firms.