Confronting economic trade-offs

Indian bond yields consequently fell. The difference between India and US 10-year bond yields declined to multi-decade lows of below 2 percentage points. Given that the difference between inflation in India and the US also narrowed, this may seem reasonable. However, rates should be determined by demand and supply from willing borrowers and lenders. In India, the lender pushing down interest rates was the RBI, not willing savers. For discretionary savers, post-tax returns on fixed-income remained unattractive.