CGST Rule 89(4) or 89(4B)? Refund issue can snowball into major problem

Exporters have a new problem. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has started issuing notices alleging that they can claim refund only under Rule 89(4B) of the CGST Rules, 2017, if their inputs were imported without IGST payment under advance authorisations.

Rule 96A of the CGST Rules, 2017, allows export of goods without payment of IGST after furnishing a bond or letter of undertaking (LUT). This leaves exporters with unutilised input tax credit (ITC). Rule 89(4) of the CGST Rules, 2017, allows refund of such unutilised ITC through a prescribed formula. Exporters have been claiming refunds under this Rule 89(4) and the GST authorities have been granting refunds against such claims.



Rule 89(4B) essentially says that where the person claiming refund of unutilised ITC on account of zero-rated supplies without IGST payment under bond or LUT has availed of IGST exemption on the inputs imported under advance authorisations, the refund of ITC availed in respect of other inputs or input services shall be granted to the extent used in making such export of goods.

Most exporters disregarded this Rule 89(4B) because it is near impossible to establish a one-to-one correlation of inputs and input services to the extent used in the manufacture of the exported product. Also, in the absence of the words, ‘notwithstanding anything stated elsewhere in these Rules’, the exporters saw Rule 89(4B) as an option to Rule 89(4) and claimed refunds using the formula under Rule 89(4). The GST officials also took the same view and granted refunds. Recently, some audit parties took a view that Rule 89(4) is not available for exporters availing of IGST exemption on their imports under advance authorisations, as there is a specific Rule 89(4B) for such cases. Instead of persuading the audit parties about the correct position, the department has started issuing notices to the exporters conveying the audit objection.

