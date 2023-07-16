Home / Opinion / Columns / Central agency needed to curb mis-selling menace

Central agency needed to curb mis-selling menace

While new-age investors require protection from finfluencers, there's also a need for a centralised agency that transcends regulatory silos and provides redress to older investors

Harsh Roongta
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

My friend Ramesh recen­tly relayed an unnerving acc­ount concerning his retired father who lives independently in ano­ther city. The latter received a considerable sum upon retirement. Intent on investing these retirement benefits prudently, he visited his long-trusted nationalised bank to explore suitable senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) schemes.
 
The bank staff successfully persuaded him to ‘invest’ Rs. 10 lakh in a recently launched ‘new and attractive FD scheme’, ostensibly superior to the bank’s traditional offerings. Trusting the institution where he had deposited his earnings for years, Ramesh’s father signed the necessary forms.
 
While reviewing the investment papers, Ramesh discovered a shocking fact: his father had been hoodwinked into buying an insurance policy. This policy required a Rs. 10 lakh contribution annually for five years before any returns could be expected. Now without an income, Ramesh’s father was in no position to make those contributions. Worse still, non-payment of the subsequent four premiums meant forfeiting the initial Rs. 10 lakh deposit.
 
When they reached out for clarification, the bank staff coldly deflected responsibility, instructing them to take up the issue with the insurance company directly. The company, in turn, washed its hands of the whole affair by pointing to the fine print of the policy document and the signed proposal form. Ramesh’s father asserted he was misled into signing a blank form under the assumption it was a five-year FD. The insurance company insisted they deal with the bank regarding the mis-selling allegations.
 
I informed Ramesh that such mis-selling was regrettably common and advised him to escalate the matter to the top brass of both the bank and the insurance company, and also highlight the issue through social media platforms. After a sustained social media campaign and exchange of several emails, the insurance company consented to refund nearly the entire Rs. 10 lakh ‘as a special case’.
 
There the matter rested until Ramesh read my July 2 article (bit.ly/3JYgyFu) advocating regulation of ‘finfluencers’ (financial influencers). He pointed out the irony of his father, seeking a secure investment avenue for his retirement corpus, being misled by heavily regulated entities. He also questioned how regulating finfluencers would help when investors were drawn to them by the allure of making a quick buck.
 
Ramesh’s point is compelling. The issue of financial product mis-selling has been widely recognised and censured, including by regulator-appointed committees. A research paper by Monika Halan and others (“Estimating losses to customers due to mis-selling of insurance policies in India”) had estimated Indian investors’ loss from such malpractices at a staggering Rs. 1,50,000 crore.
 
Worryingly, most cases of mis-selling fall into regulatory cracks. Even though the organisation that provides these services to an investor may be one, grievance redress is split across regulators working in silos. Most investors now adhere to a standard rule: “Never sign any form that a banker asks you to sign.” It is a sad commentary on the profound trust deficit that prevails within the financial sector.
 
Addressing these issues, an expert committee established by the Supreme Court of India, in response to the Hindenburg Research report, highlighted the prevalence of financial mis-selling and pushing of inappropriate financial products across sectors. It renewed the call for setting up a central “Financial Redress Agency”, first suggested by the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission in 2012, that would work across sectors to address such malpractices.  
 
Truth be told, new-age investors seduced by get-rich-quick promises and misled by finfluencers require regulatory protection. But it’s also crucial to have a centralised agency that transcends regulatory silos and provides redress to investors like Ramesh’s father seeking safe investments. Swift implementation of the expert committee’s recommendation could significantly bolster investor trust in the entire financial market.

The writer heads Fee-Only Investment Advisors LLP, a Sebi-registered investment advisor

Twitter: @harshroongta

Also Read

De-influencing trends all over social media; here's all you need to know

'Many B2C brands have shifted their focus to influencer marketing'

Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers

State actors and information warfare

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

An innovative approach to domestic staff loans

Restrictions on foreign spends erode Brand India

Have realistic expectations from your investments

High pension recipients can get short-changed in bailouts

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Pay them well, give them a break on Saturdays

Being moonstruck

Start-up to SHE enterprise

A water crisis in slow motion

Accelerating India's energy transition

Topics :InvestorsInfluencing market

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story