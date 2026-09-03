Defence FDI rules belong to a different era

India has progressively liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) across sectors. In defence, foreign equity up to 74 per cent is permitted through the automatic route; in space, the limit is 74 per cent for satellites, satellite data and ground/user segments and 49 per cent for launch vehicles and spaceports. Government screening is triggered only when foreign equity crosses these thresholds. While this framework has helped attract foreign capital and technology, it is not designed to protect strategically sensitive technologies developed in India.

Several features create this vulnerability. First, many dual-use technologies like cyber, quantum sensing, artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, autonomous navigation and advanced materials do not fit neatly within sectoral definitions such as defence or space. Even within defence, licensing exemptions for parts, components and accessories can place some strategic technologies outside FDI screening controls. Second, government screening is triggered only above the applicable thresholds, leaving minority investments outside scrutiny. Yet a 15-20 per cent investment can provide a foreign investor a board or observer seat, affirmative rights and extensive information access, potentially years before a capability reaches the armed forces. Finally, a domestically sponsored fund with substantial foreign Limited Partner (LP) capital can invest without triggering FDI thresholds, since the Foreign Exchange Management Act focuses on control by the sponsor or manager rather than the source of passive LP capital. Foreign LPs may nevertheless obtain information or governance rights through the fund’s partnership arrangements. As Indian startups move deeper into frontier technologies, such exposure becomes increasingly consequential: Early access to R&D trajectories can itself have significant strategic value.