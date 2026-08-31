The Growth Surprise: Another blockbuster GDP print for India

Notwithstanding tariffs and the West Asia conflict, the Indian economy has officially averaged 8.2 per cent growth over the past four quarters. While the primary sectors, agriculture and mining, have lagged the headline rate, the secondary sectors — manufacturing, construction and utilities have expanded at par, and the tertiary sectors — most services, public administration and defence — have outperformed it. Growth slowed to 7.8 per cent in the June quarter from 8.6 per cent in the March quarter but still exceeded expectations. When the quarter began, the outlook was clouded. Energy supplies were disrupted, the threat of US tariffs continued to cast a shadow over trade prospects, and a new risk was emerging on the horizon: the growing likelihood of an unfavourable monsoon. The intensity and implications of each of these risks shifted over the course of the quarter.