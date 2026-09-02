Questions behind the twin crises

Even as questions around profitability of some Tata entities such as Air India and Tata Digital were raised by Mr Tata while opposing Chandra’s third term, the real reason of his change in stand, within a few months, has not been made clear. The age of superannuation has also been a part of the narrative but not explicitly. In the Tata Group, executives retire at 65. Going by that rule, Chandra, 63, would have less than two years as executive chairman of Tata Sons if he was to get a third term. This fact was not hidden when Tata Trusts passed the Resolution last year, while praising Chandra’s achievements and unanimously backing “continuity’’ at a time when the group was betting on futuristic areas. If age was an obstacle, was there any board-level discussion on a non-executive chairman position for Chandra, like in the case of Ratan Tata? Unlikely, it seems.