Solar heat: A market waiting to be created

One way forward for solar thermal would be for a state agency to demonstrate the reliability and cost savings of these systems across industries by setting up pilot projects. To illustrate, a new unit being built in a dedicated industrial zone, say a textile park, is identified and persuaded to get its process heat from a new solar thermal heat system designed to meet its needs. This could be done by offering to supply the heat through a contract with guarantees and liability. To meet this obligation, bids may be invited for supply with the standard long-term “take or pay” contract. With these back-to-back contracts for the purchase of heat and its supply, the agency would be assuming only contingent liability. By doing so, it would overcome the risk perception of industrial units regarding guaranteed supply, and of the supplier regarding assured offtake and payment. Partnership with industrial park developers would be needed for the provision of space for these solar thermal systems to be installed in a modular fashion as production and demand grow in the park in the future.