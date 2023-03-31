Every living thing

As India prepares to celebrate 50 years of Project Tiger, its feted flagship programme to protect the tiger, two movies that made it to the Oscars this year offer alternative models of conservation. In doing so, they also raise uncomfortable questions about Indian society. One is The Elephant Whisperers , a 41-minute gem that won the award for the Best Documentary Short. The second is the poignant
Subscribe To Insights
What do you get on Business Standard Premium?
MONTHLY₹8/day
₹249₹249
SMART ANNUAL₹4/day
₹1499₹1499
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
ANNUAL₹5/day
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.