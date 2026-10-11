Exim Matters: GST reforms overlook exporters' credit plight

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council’s recommendations made last week are welcome, but much of what is presented as next-generation reform amounts to removing longstanding irritants and correcting restrictions that should not have been built into the system. Wider input tax credit (ITC) eligibility, easier registration, faster refunds, and less coercive enforcement will help businesses. Much of this is overdue correction rather than transformation. A lot depends on legal formulations and implementation.

For exporters, obtaining ITC of integrated GST (IGST) paid through challans on the ICEGATE (Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway) portal while regularising defaults under Advance Authorisation (AA) and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) schemes remains an unresolved issue. Here, the government gets the tax, but credit remains uncertain because the challan is not recognised as a document for taking ITC. When an AA holder fails to fulfil export obligation (EO), Para 4.49 of the Handbook of Procedures (HBP) allows regularisation by payment of customs duty on the value of unutilised imported or indigenously procured material under AA plus applicable interest. Paragraph 4.50 prescribes payment through the ICEGATE portal. For EPCG, paragraph 5.21 of HBP provides for payment of duties proportional to the EO shortfall.