AI is powering telecom, not just satellites

Telecom is shifting from pure connectivity expansion to AI-native, software-defined and satellite-extended intelligent infrastructure. A report by StartUs Insights says that various versions of AI are being adopted by telecom operators. “With 2.25 billion 5G connections, 90 per cent AI adoption among operators, and internet-of-things links heading toward 6.2 billion by 2030, networks are evolving from connectivity pipes into intelligent digital infrastructure,” the report says. Network complexity and operational demands are driving the adoption of AI in telecom automation. Operators face growing pressure to manage dynamic networks while lowering costs. AI-powered automation reduces operational expenses by 30 per cent and improves network efficiency by 25 per cent, the report says.