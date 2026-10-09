The making of brand Shashi Tharoor

In India, there are two types of politicians. Type A: Those who rabble-rouse and make you clap or cry. Type B: Those who make you scratch your head and think. In a fun kind of way.

Ten years ago, he was a second-rung Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, known in Lutyens’ circles as “that UN guy who almost became Secretary General”. Respected, erudite, but not exactly someone your driver would discuss. Today, your driver knows him. Your cook knows him. Your 16-year-old knows him because he had to Google “sesquipedalian” after Mr Tharoor posted it on social media.