Four reforms to enhance trust in insurance sector

Truth be told, the tariff man may dominate the headlines for the next few years. However, the immediate association of life insurance with “mis-selling” and health insurance with “claim denied” will take much longer to fade. Trust will come as policyholders see claims paid and policies sold honestly. Irdai’s reforms, together with these suggestions, can begin that process. Only when the industry earns that trust can “Insurance liya accha kiya” mean what it says. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ The writer heads Fee-Only Investment Advisors LLP, a Sebi-registered investment advisor; X (formerly Twitter): @harshroongta