Four reforms to enhance trust in insurance sector

First, change the measure of success. The job of insurance is to protect. Yet the insurance industry measures penetration as the premium collected as a percentage of GDP. This is like measuring progress on a journey by the amount paid for petrol instead of the distance covered. If petrol becomes expensive, it cannot be celebrated as progress. Measure the protection amount per person instead. That would refocus the industry on its core function.

Second, launch Bima Sugam without further delay. It should offer simple term and health insurance products at prices with no commission built in. This would let consumers compare prices and decide whether an agent’s service is worth the extra cost. The “direct” plan model in mutual funds is a useful parallel. Direct plans now account for about 45 per cent of mutual fund assets, just 13 years after their introduction. These have helped moderate commissions by bringing in transparency and competition. Bima Sugam can do the same for insurance.