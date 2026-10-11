A look at insurance sector reforms

Bima Sugam – collectively owned by 58 insurance companies and managed by the Bima Sugam India Federation – is set to roll out its initial motor insurance marketplace in November 2026. By January 2027, the platform will expand to include retail health products, followed sequentially by pure term-life policies.
Meanwhile, the PIR is being built to function for the insurance sector exactly how the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) revolutionised digital banking. Rather than acting as a rigid, centralised repository, it operates as an interoperable information exchange layer that securely connects life, health, and motor data across all underwriting platforms.
Once fully operational, PIR will eliminate the friction of app-hopping. Policyholders will be able to track upcoming renewals, verify critical nominee details, and update contact or banking credentials across multiple distinct insurers simultaneously. Transparency will make it vastly easier for families to discover dormant or unclaimed insurance payouts. Insurers, too, stand to benefit from this digital architecture through more robust risk assessment, advanced fraud detection, and the seamless porting of health policies between competing providers.