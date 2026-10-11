A look at insurance sector reforms

Here are my own two bits on the matter. We must first look at how reliant India’s banking sector has become on insurance distribution to pad its bottomline. In FY26, insurance income accounted for a staggering 75.6 per cent of profit before tax for IndusInd Bank Ltd, followed by Bandhan Bank Ltd (30.8 per cent), DCB Bank Ltd (21 percent), and Yes Bank (19.3 per cent). Among the large banks, for State Bank of India it is 2.6 per cent and ICICI Bank 0.6 per cent.