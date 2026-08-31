Exim Matters: India needs higher cargo volumes to attract sailings

A principal reason for the increase in freight rates is the uncertainty over safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Major shipping lines such as Maersk have reduced services through conflict-affected areas and diverted vessels around the southern tip of Africa. They have also reduced vessel rotations and reallocated capacity. Meanwhile, a surge in exports from China has made ex-China freight rates quite attractive, encouraging shipping lines to prioritise Chinese ports, including for repositioning empty containers. The suspension by Mediterranean Shipping Company of some services to Indian ports has added pressure on other India-bound carriers, which are able to pass higher operating costs on to shippers amid the supply-demand imbalance. Meanwhile, bigger exporters are increasingly using 40-foot containers because the freight differential between 20-foot and 40-foot containers is only about 10-15 per cent.