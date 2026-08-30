Round number skirmishes

The size of the economy reshapes the size of speculative pressures. The dollar-rupee market is not limited to financial firms. It involves everyone engaged in international activities. As the next round number approaches, a large array of clever people reshape their ordinary imports, exports, and capital-account activities so as to profit from the depreciation. For example, a family obtaining remittances would hold its breath at ₹96, wait till ₹106, and earn a profit of ₹10 a dollar. Importers will boost their inventories, and exporters will delay bringing their dollar earnings home. Those who can will send money out at ₹96 and turn a profit by bringing it back at ₹106. As the profit opportunity ripens, more ordinary people will take detours to do a little currency speculation on the side.