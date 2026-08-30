A quiet revolution is lifting the poor

Microfinance is reducing the dependence on informal lending at the bottom of the pyramid but it is not a silver bullet. The outcome can vary significantly depending on the context, implementation, and borrower circumstances. Continuous evaluation of small borrowing practices is crucial to understanding their impact and refining approaches to better serve low-income households. This report is a significant step in that direction – a lesson for the industry. The writer is an author and senior advisor to Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. His latest book: Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking. To read his previous columns, log on to www.bankerstrust.in. X: @TamalBandyo