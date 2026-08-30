Using tech to predict the next natural disaster, strengthen early warnings

Institutions and researchers around the world are using algorithms to predict disasters. Indian organisations have developed disaster-warning systems that rely on AI and information from satellites.

AI, machine learning (ML) and geographic information systems (GIS) help predict and manage disasters by analysing vast amounts of data from satellites, weather stations, sensors, radar systems, and historical records. These technologies identify complex patterns and relationships often difficult to detect through conventional methods, significantly improving the speed, accuracy and reliability of early-warning systems.

AI models help detect the early signs of extreme weather events such as floods, cyclones, hurricanes, wildfires and severe storms, allowing the authorities to identify vulnerable regions and take preventive measures. Although AI cannot predict when an earthquake will occur, it can assess seismic risks and estimate the probability.

ML algorithms analyse this information in real time to predict the timing, location, and severity of floods, providing communities and disaster management agencies valuable lead time for preparedness and response measures.

A significant application of AI and ML is in flood forecasting. Traditional hydrological models rely on rainfall measurements, river discharge data and terrain information to estimate water levels and predict flooding. While effective, these models often face challenges in processing large volumes of real-time information from multiple sources. AI enhances these capabilities by integrating diverse datasets, including satellite imagery, weather radar observations, meteorological forecasts, sensor networks, urban drainage information, and even publicly available data from social media platforms.

Google’s flood forecasting system has been deployed in India and Bangladesh. Using deep learning techniques and large volumes of historical and real-time hydrological and meteorological data, the system can generate flood forecasts several days in advance. The warnings are delivered directly to users through smartphones in local languages, enabling people to take timely action.

GIS-based models can determine whether intense rainfall and flooding are likely to trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable areas and can predict the movement of debris flows in high-risk regions.