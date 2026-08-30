India's R&D inflection moment

Spend more. Government R&D expenditure needs to reach at least 0.5 per cent of GDP by 2030, on the way to 0.6 per cent by 2035 — a real increase from roughly 0.4 per cent today.

Fund the right things, in the right way. Three agencies — the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space (DOS), and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) — account for over 60 per cent of central scientific spending, most of it circulating inside their own labs. Higher education, the seedbed of foundational research that feeds every applied breakthrough downstream and creates the talent pipeline, receives just 12.6 per cent of India’s R&D spend. Government funding needs to flow to independent researchers, startups, and firms; and focus on critical sectors, as the DRDO’s iDEX demonstrates. The vehicle should be fewer, larger, longer-horizon, technology capability-focused national missions rather than fragmented grants, with matched private capital, and a serious translational layer between lab-scale research and market-ready product. Budgetary allocation to higher education institutes needs to increase to 15-20 per cent.