Exim Matters: Performance and not compulsion should bring members to EPCs

By making RCMC a gateway to such entitlements, the government assures EPCs a stream of members and membership revenue. The certificate may help identify an exporter’s principal product group and the body responsible for representing that sector. However, Customs and DGFT data can now provide much of the information needed for identification and scheme administration. Whatever the original justification for compulsory registration, its continued necessity deserves a relook.
EPCs were established when information about overseas markets, prospective buyers, trade fairs, foreign regulations and international commercial practices was difficult and expensive to obtain. They helped exporters participate in exhibitions, organised buyer-seller meetings, circulated market information and represented sectoral problems before the government. Some councils continue to render useful services, but the environment in which they operate has changed fundamentally. For almost three decades, the Internet has been the principal source of market information. Exporters locate buyers, compare tariffs, study regulations and identify exhibitions through online platforms. Government portals, foreign chambers of commerce, logistics providers, professional bodies and advisers offer further assistance. AI has made preliminary market research, regulatory searches and preparation of market-entry strategies faster and cheaper.