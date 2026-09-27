Exim Matters: Performance and not compulsion should bring members to EPCs

The Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) requires an exporter to obtain a Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) from an Export Promotion Council (EPC), or a Certificate of Registration from another designated authority, for applying for an authorisation or any other benefit or concession under the FTP. On September 15, the commerce ministry relaxed that requirement by enhancing the de minimis exemption for small-value export consignments from ₹10,000 to ₹3 lakh.

The measure seeks to reduce the compliance burden for new and small exporters and facilitate exports through postal, courier, ecommerce and other emerging channels. According to data released by the ministry, consignments valued below $3,000 accounted for 43 per cent of shipping bills during 2021-22 to 2025-26, but only 0.86 per cent of merchandise export value. So, the relaxation is welcome, but it raises a larger question: Why should an exporter be compelled to register with an EPC merely to obtain an FTP entitlement?