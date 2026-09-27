Bucket strategy deployed in retirement needs a refill rule
What happens after you start spending the safe bucket? If it is meant to hold two years of expenses, it has to be refilled from time to timeHarsh Roongta
What happens after you start spending the safe bucket? If it is meant to hold two years of expenses, it has to be refilled from time to timeHarsh Roongta
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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 10:33 PM IST