Data centres need a green growth plan

Therefore, blaming AI or data centres is not a relevant issue. Setting up data centres that have a minimum impact on the environment is the way ahead.

A recent World Economic Forum report highlights the urgent need to embed sustainability into data centres from the design stage. With local concerns over energy, water, land, and community benefits increasingly stalling projects, companies must re-evaluate their strategies. The report advocates for sustainable designs that ensure long-term operation within environmental and social boundaries by optimising resource use, reducing harm, and — where possible — generating positive outcomes. Furthermore, it stresses that data centres must be built to adapt to ongoing environmental degradation and withstand severe physical, operational, and systemic shocks, from natural disasters to infrastructure collapse.