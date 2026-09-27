The traditional view was that there is not much give when it comes to buying electricity. You whined about the problems of the grid and left things at that. Now, every buyer has the incentive to think about how to make or buy solar energy and get it transported to the point of use, so as to reduce direct or indirect purchase from coal-thermal plants.

First, the thermal-mimicking price of ₹5.25 per kWh is fixed in nominal rupees for 25 years. It gets cheaper by the Indian inflation rate of 4 per cent every year. The world price of coal (in rupees) grew by about 9 per cent per year in rupees over the last 20 years. The world is rapidly switching to renewables, and therefore there will be a glut of coal. So let us assume that in the future, the price of coal will go up by only 2 per cent per year in rupees. Then we are comparing the 2 per cent cost increase annually, for 50-60 per cent of the cost of thermal electricity, versus a zero per cent price rise for solar. Every year, the coal path becomes more uncompetitive.