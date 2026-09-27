A 'legendary' rice variety

For farmers, this heritage rice is proving a money-spinner. Going by the official data presented in Parliament during its last session, the profitability of Kalanamak farming between 2018 and 2025 surged three times that of normal rice in Siddhartha Nagar district, where its cultivation is being promoted under the Union government’s “One District One Product” scheme. The market prices of Kalanamak have spiked from around ₹40 a kg to over ₹150 during this period. The branded variety of Kalanamak (polished and unpolished) is normally sold online at prices ranging from ₹200 to ₹350 a kg.

Of the numerous factors that set Kalanamak apart from other aromatic non-Basmati rice types, the most significant one is its association with Lord Buddha. Legend has it that a handful of this rice variety was given by the Buddha as “prasad” to the people of Kapilavastu, his childhood homeland, when he returned there after attaining enlightenment. According to the writing of the Chinese monk Fa-Hien, the Buddha pronounced that this rice would have a “typical aroma which will always remind people of me”. Even today this rice is often called “Buddha rice” in trade circles. This epithet is gainfully exploited by exporters to sell it in high-value markets in countries such as Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Myanmar, where Buddhism is predominant.