Fiscal roots of national power

The second failure lies in chronic fiscal indiscipline. The Indian state runs primary deficits in normal times. There is no effort to generate a primary surplus of ₹100 in each Budget. Consequently, there is a chronic and large debt-to-GDP ratio, which stands at 84.4 per cent. The state operates near the edge of its fiscal constraints during peacetime.

Through these structural failures, the Indian state lacks the strategic depth of having access to vast resources if faced with a special moment. When faced with a crisis such as the pandemic, the Indian state is down to hand wringing: An economic response like that seen in the US is inconceivable. A state that cannot borrow massively when faced with a crisis is a state that cannot defend the nation. Reforming public finance and earning the respect of private lenders are not merely matters of economic efficiency. They are requirements for nation building. A capable state requires low baseline debt and deep institutional trust so that it can have the strategic depth of borrowing on a massive scale a few times per century.