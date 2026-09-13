Ban on flexi-loans: Should RBI be flexible?

Contractual instalments are mandatory in such loans; missed instalments render a loan non-performing. The sanctioned exposure cannot increase through repayment; the facility terminates on a fixed maturity date.
Where is the flexibility, then? Well, such loans allow borrowers to make voluntary excess prepayments within the original amortisation schedule.
A blanket ban may have unintended consequences – particularly for MSMEs, self-employed borrowers, and households with uneven cash flows. Potentially, a ban can increase dependence on informal lenders and even credit cards. Besides, in the absence of such loans, borrowers may need multiple standalone loans, fresh underwriting, and repeated documentation. This will raise the cost for a borrower through processing fees, stamp duty, and prepayment charges (where applicable).