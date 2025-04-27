For a sector to flower: Tapping India's vast floriculture opportunities

Regardless of India being the world’s second-largest producer of flowers, and the government proclaiming floriculture a 100 per cent export-oriented sunrise sector, the country’s share in the global flower market is dismally meagre. In 2023-24, India exported just 19,678 tonnes of floricultural products, worth ₹717.83 crore ($86.63 million). It amounts to merely 0.6 per cent of international trade in flowers. Besides, the bulk of the shipments generally comprise roses, lilies, carnations, and chrysanthemums. The export potential of other flowers, including some rare types of orchids and many exquisite native flowers, remains undertapped. So is the case with processed and value-added derivatives of flowers, such as dried flowers, flower-based decorative items, and high-end desi perfumes (attars) and essential oils. These products, if aptly promoted, can command a good market abroad.

The concern on this count is all the more grave, considering India’s inherent advantages to emerge as a major player in the global flower bazaar. The varied agro-climatic conditions in different parts of the country allow production of almost all types of flowers to meet the international demand throughout the year, particularly during winters, when supplies from several traditional flower-exporting countries dwindle sharply. Also, growing good-quality flowers in a controlled environment in greenhouses is relatively easy and cost-effective in India, making Indian flowers price-competitive in the international market. Unlike Western countries, polyhouses in India normally do not require artificial cooling in summers or heating in winter. Off-season cultivation of many exotic flowers, too, is possible in open fields or under controlled conditions. Abundant availability of cheap and skilled labour is an additional plus point. Moreover, India is geographically well located between two significant export destinations – Europe (with Holland being the hub of the flower trade), and East Asia (with Japan being a major consumption centre).

Studies have indicated that cultivation of flowers is more profitable than many traditional crops, especially in small and marginal farms, which constitute more than 90 per cent of the country’s landholdings. The Economic Survey 2024-25, which makes a special mention of floriculture among the lucrative agribusinesses, maintains that intercropping of flowering plants, along with conventional crops of cereals, pulses and oilseeds, is more remunerative than many prevailing cropping sequences. It also observes that there has been a noticeable shift in recent years from growing traditional flowers to export-focused cut flowers. However, floriculture is beset with some formidable constraints, which mar its progress. The most significant among these include the paucity of seeding material to produce world-class flowers; inappropriate post-harvest handling, transportation and management of flowers; and lack of an integrated cold chain conforming to the specific needs of different export-bound floricultural products. The present system of transportation and marketing of flowers is quite rudimentary and outmoded, unsuited for fragile and delicate products like flowers. Most often, fresh flowers are packed in baskets, gunny bags, ordinary cartons, or even wrapped in newspapers for carrying to the markets or auction centres. Exporters have to cope with the dearth of refrigerated storage and transportation facilities, expensive air freight rates, and high import tariffs. Besides, though the airlines are expected to give preference to loading export-bound perishable floriculture cargo, they often fail to do so.

Notwithstanding these snags, industry analysts are fairly optimistic about the potential of floriculture in India. They reckon the floriculture market to swell from the present ₹29,200 crore to over ₹74,400 crore by 2033, clocking a compound annual growth rate of nearly 11 per cent. Though the burgeoning demand in domestic and international markets is the key growth-driver, the recent advent of ecommerce (online marketing) of flowers has proved a shot in the arm for this sector. This aside, the agriculture ministry is running various schemes to boost flower production and revamp flower markets. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, on the other hand, is lending promotional support for exporting all types of floricultural products, including cut flowers, loose flowers, dry flowers, cut greens (ornamental foliage), potted plants, flower seeds and seedlings, and value-enhanced items like perfumes and oils. It also offers various incentives, including export subsidies, to entrepreneurs to create the requisite infrastructure for exports.

An expert committee set up by the government to suggest ways and means to boost export-oriented floriculture has identified Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Hyderabad as the most suitable spots to be developed as focal points for this purpose. Of these, Bengaluru and Pune are deemed to be the best sites because the areas surrounding them have ideal climatic conditions (temperature ranging between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius) for flower farming. The other suggested locations also enjoy some logistical advantages, being well connected with both production centres and export destinations. While these suggestions merit favourable consideration, the challenges being faced by flower growers, marketers and exporters also need to be addressed urgently to facilitate smooth growth of the floriculture sector.