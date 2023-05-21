G20 buzz raises hopes for industry in Kashmir; security tightened

Ahmad and other shopkeepers in the area are enhancing the look of the market — from adding glittering lamps to displaying local handicrafts — as desired by the administration.



Muneem Ahmad has been tirelessly sprucing up his shop next to Srinagar’s Residency Road. The 33-year-old dry fruit seller’s urgency mirrors the redesign of the busy road in preparation for the G20 meeting in Kashmir’s capital from May 22 to 24.