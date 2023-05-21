G20 buzz raises hopes for industry in Kashmir; security tightened

Muneem Ahmad has been tirelessly sprucing up his shop next to Srinagar’s Residency Road. The 33-year-old dry fruit seller’s urgency mirrors the redesign of the busy road in preparation for the G20 meeting in Kashmir’s capital from May 22 to 24.
Ahmad and other shopkeepers in the area are enhancing the look of the market — from adding glittering lamps to displaying local handicrafts — as desired by the administration.
“The entire city is being revamped. It is good for shopkeepers and we have made all arrangements to welcome the G20 delegates. We hope they visit the area,” says Ahmad. Both the administration and sections of the locals are readying the city to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting under unprecedented security arrangements.
The meeting, which is the first international event to take place in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, is scheduled at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). The first G20 Tourism Working Group meeting was held in February in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, and the second in April in Siliguri, West Bengal.
The Jammu & Kashmir administration is hoping that the event will give a fillip to the Union Territory’s growth and boost tourism and hospitality. “The G20 meeting is a historic opportunity for the Union Territory to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions, and tourism potential. It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event,” Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha has said.
The Kashmir leg included sightseeing in Srinagar for the delegates on May 24, besides a shikara ride on Dal Lake, and an event to highlight film tourism on the sidelines of the meet. However, according to reports, visits to the Dachigam wildlife sanctuary, a short distance away from Srinagar, and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir have been dropped at the last minute from the itinerary of the G20 participants.
City decked up
In the heart of Srinagar, Polo View, which attracts tourists, has been transformed from a crowded space with dangling wires into a pedestrian market under a smart city project. Half a kilometre away, the renovated Jhelum River Front is also a feature of the smart city initiative seeking to redefine urban spaces in the valley.
“Polo View has become the first pedestrian market of the valley and has gone completely wireless. Work is ongoing at the riverfront, Residency Road and other areas. The charm of the city will be restored on modern lines to attract visitors,” says Saqlain Kawoosa, a trader and spokesperson of the Polo View Shopkeepers’ Association.
Elsewhere, roads leading to the G20 venue are being beautified. “Work has been going on 24×7. Seventy out of a total of 120
smart city projects in Srinagar are nearing completion. Significant progress has been made in various projects, including the renovation of Airport Road and flyover, city illumination, wire-free and pedestrian-exclusive Polo View market, as well as the makeover of a section of MA Road,” said Athar Aamir Khan, commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
In the run-up to the event, 21 heritage buildings have also been identified for being illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag.
Security blanket
Srinagar has been fortified with elaborate security arrangements for the delegates. Marine Commandos (MARCOS), National Security Guards (NSG), Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are all part of a security blanket to thwart potential terrorist threats.
Marines have taken over the security of Dal Lake around SKICC, while NSG commandos have been conducting area domination exercises along with police and paramilitary forces.
“As part of a three-tier security system, we are putting in place an anti-drone technology with the assistance of the NSG and the Army, and for Dal Lake we have the MARCOS team in place in addition to the police. To ensure a peaceful event, three-tier police, BSF, CRPF, and SSB personnel are being deployed on the ground,” said Vijay Kumar, additional director general of police, Kashmir zone, this week.
Around 1,000 CCTVs are also being installed in the city, while old bunkers have been converted into discreet smart bunkers.
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has directed the police force to increase patrolling, place “nakas” or checkpoints, and carry out joint patrolling especially on inter-district routes.
Hope for industry
As a restive region scarred by conflict, Kashmir has been a no-go zone for many countries, especially from the European Union and the West, for over three decades. It has affected foreign arrivals in Kashmir though domestic tourism has witnessed a boom post-2019.
“There have been advisories by many countries since the 1990s. But there has been a great transformation as far as the overall situation in Kashmir is concerned. Representatives of the countries, which have issued negative travel advisories, will be in the valley for the G20 meet. I am sure the advisories will be discussed and hope for their removal,” said Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, secretary, tourism and culture, J&K.
The G20 meet has generated hope among handicraft artisans and dealers for direct access to the international market.
“It augurs well for the artisan community. The delegates are expected to serve as our ambassadors in their respective countries. It will provide new opportunities to the artisan community,” said Musadiq Shah, senior vice-president, Kashmir Pashmina Organisation. He is optimistic of the delegates visiting crafts facilities and interacting with artisans. “We hope when the delegates go home, they will create markets for our products.”
Kashmir-based industrialists are also hoping to make the most of the event. Post-G20, they are planning to hold an exhibition in Srinagar and invite guests from the participating countries.“Since there are advisories and people are not coming here, the exhibition will be a good opportunity to promote Kashmir and create a feel-good factor,” said Javid Ahmed Tenga, president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
G20 tourism meet begins in Srinagar
The third G20 Working Group meeting on Tourism will begin in Srinagar on Monday. The three-day event, set to be just another of the 100-plus such meetings held by India, has however hit the headlines owing to China announcing its opposition to holding any meet in what it calls 'disputed territory'. The Ministry of External Affairs has rebuffed the statement, arguing it is free to hold meetings in its sovereign territory.
The meeting will see the participant nations discuss two documents— the GOA Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals and the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration.
Subhayan Chakraborty